99 per cent triumph puts Telangana among CBSE elite

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana delivered an impressive performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.
The Vijayawada region, which includes parts of Telangana, recorded a pass percentage of 99.79%, jointly topping the national list along with Trivandrum. According to CBSE data, 56,444 Class X students from 559 schools in the state registered for the exams. Of these, 56,390 students appeared at 176 centres between February 17 and March 11, and 56,276 passed, recording a pass percentage of 99%.
From this year, CBSE has introduced a two-session (phase) system for Class X board examinations to reduce pressure and provide improvement opportunities. The first session, held in February, was mandatory for all students, and results have now been announced. The second session, scheduled for May or June, is optional and allows students to improve their performance in up to three subjects, with the best score retained.
Several city schools recorded 100% results, including Johnson Grammar School, Army Public School, Bolarum, P Obul Reddy Public School, Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur), Suchitra Academy and The Slate. In management-wise performance, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the state achieved 100% results, while government and independent schools recorded pass percentages of 99.85% and 99.78%, respectively.
“We are proud to have achieved a 100% pass rate in Class X, with around 131 students appearing for the exams. What is more satisfying is that we achieved this without asking slow learners to leave in Classes VIII or IX—a practice followed in some institutions. Our top score is 96.6%,” said a senior official of Suchitra Academy.
At KV Picket, around 196 students appeared for the exams and all passed. Sri Sharanya secured the top position with 96.3%, followed by Madhuja Mandal and Rishita, who scored 95.6%. Sri Hiranmayi secured the third position, said Roopinder Singh, Principal.
Chandrasekhar, Principal of KV Trimulgherry, said, “We have secured 100% results, with all 224 students securing pass marks. More than 90% of students scored above 60%.”