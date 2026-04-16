99 per cent triumph puts Telangana among CBSE elite

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana delivered an impressive performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The Vijayawada region, which includes parts of Telangana, recorded a pass percentage of 99.79%, jointly topping the national list along with Trivandrum. According to CBSE data, 56,444 Class X students from 559 schools in the state registered for the exams. Of these, 56,390 students appeared at 176 centres between February 17 and March 11, and 56,276 passed, recording a pass percentage of 99%.

From this year, CBSE has introduced a two-session (phase) system for Class X board examinations to reduce pressure and provide improvement opportunities. The first session, held in February, was mandatory for all students, and results have now been announced. The second session, scheduled for May or June, is optional and allows students to improve their performance in up to three subjects, with the best score retained.