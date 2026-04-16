Class 8 girl’s death in hostel sparks protest in Telangana's Yallareddy

KAMAREDDY: A Class VIII student, Rapani Sravani, died under suspicious circumstances at the BC Girls Hostel in Yallareddy town on Wednesday, leading to mild tension.

According to officials, some students, who saw Sravani collapsing near the washroom at 5.30 am, informed the hostel staff, who rushed the girl to the Government Area Hospital in the town. She died soon after an ECG was conducted on her by doctors.

Her body has been preserved in the hospital mortuary.

Sravani’s mother, along with her relatives from her native village Hajipur, arrived at the hostel and staged a protest, demanding an inquiry into her daughter’s death.

Yallareddy Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Rodda Prabhakar and in-charge DSP B Vittal Reddy assured the woman that an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death of Sravani.

Former MLA J Jajla Surendar, along with his supporters and BJP leaders, staged a protest at the hospital, demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the girl’s parents.

Police said a case has been registered and an inquiry would be conducted to find out the reason behind the girl’s death.