Congress leader Mohammad Javeed dies in road mishap

SURYAPET: Senior Congress leader and TPCC member Mohammed Javeed died in a road accident near Mothe in Suryapet district on Wednesday. He was 55.

The mishap occurred when the car Javeed was driving hit a road divider and he was thrown 15 feet into the air. He died on the spot. A resident of Khammam city, Javeed previously served as the Congress city unit president.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed shock over Javeed’s untimely death, describing it as an irreparable loss to the Congress and the people of Khammam.

While offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, he lauded the departed leader’s distinct political identity and his unwavering commitment to public service.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also voiced profound grief, reflecting on Javeed’s steadfast loyalty during the party’s challenging times. He highlighted Javeed’s diverse leadership roles, including his work with the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Abhiyan and the Seva Dal, and assured the family that the party would stand by them during this difficult period.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, upon receiving the news, immediately contacted Suryapet police and asked them to gather all details of the incident.