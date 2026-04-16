Delink delimitation from women’s quota: KTR

HYDERABAD: Extending support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded that delimitation of seats should not be linked to the women’s quota and must be taken up only after the completion of the Census.

Speaking to reporters and party workers here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the BRS would support delimitation as long as it did not cause injustice to southern states. If injustice was done, the party would oppose it and even launch agitations, he warned the Union government.

He also dismissed the “hybrid” approach of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the delimitation process. He termed Revanth a “hybrid” chief minister, alleging a lack of consistency in his politics. “Revanth Reddy would act as a representative of the Congress in the morning and align with the BJP in the evening,” he said, adding that such a “hybrid” model was reflected in governance.

He recalled that the BRS government had adopted unanimous resolutions in both the Legislative Assembly and Council in favour of reservations for women in legislative bodies. He said the party had implemented 50% reservation for women in local bodies and 33% reservation in market committee appointments.

Rama Rao, however, opposed linking the Bill with delimitation, questioning why a “simple measure” was being complicated by the Union government. He demanded immediate implementation of reservations for women, noting that Telangana has 119 Assembly seats and urging that quotas be applied to these segments.