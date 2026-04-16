IMD sounds yellow alert, Telangana braces for hotter days

HYDERABAD: A searing heatwave swept across Telangana on Wednesday, pushing temperatures to uncomfortable highs and leaving residents grappling with intense conditions. Begumbazar in Hyderabad recorded 41.2°C, while Bheemgal in Nizamabad district sizzled at a scorching 43.3°C, underscoring the severity of the rising heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a heatwave warning for several districts across the state, cautioning that temperatures are likely to rise significantly over the next five days.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions during morning hours for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41°C, while the minimum may settle near 27°C. Surface winds are expected to be predominantly southerly or south-westerly, blowing at speeds of 6–8 kmph.

As per the meteorological bulletin issued on Wednesday, isolated pockets of the state are likely to experience harsh weather, prompting a yellow alert. Hot conditions are expected in parts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Khammam. Heatwave conditions are also likely to persist in districts including Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal.

The IMD has advised residents to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

IMD Hyderabad Director Dr K Nagaratna said earlier rainfall activity over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of north Tamil Nadu has now shifted towards north interior Karnataka and is unlikely to affect Telangana.

She added that dry weather is expected to prevail over the next five days, with temperatures likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C in several districts. In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 43°C.