‘Laughable, untenable’: BJP MP Laxman mocks CM Revanth’s hybrid model

HYDERABAD: BJP MP K Laxman said that the hybrid model proposed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for delimitation of constituencies is against the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he explained: “The idea of carrying out delimitation based on income or Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is unconstitutional. Everyone in the country is laughing at Revanth Reddy’s hybrid model. Articles 81, 82 and 170 of the Constitution clearly state that population is the sole basis for delimitation. Allocating seats based on GSDP is not only legally untenable but also unheard of anywhere in the world.”

Laxman sought to know if Revanth’s suggestion is Congress’ official proposal and if so, why AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are not taking it forward. The MP asserted that the delimitation exercise must strictly be based on population as mandated by the Constitution and not on income or economic parameters. He warned that the hybrid model suggestion by Revanth could distort the very essence of democracy, shifting it from being “for the people” to becoming “for money”, which he described as a dangerous trend.

He made it clear that delimitation would not do injustice to southern states. Pointing out that the current allocation of seats is still based on the 1971 census, he said: “At that time, India’s population was around 54 crore. Today, it has grown to nearly 140 crore. Each Member of Parliament now represents approximately 25 lakh people. This imbalance needs correction.”