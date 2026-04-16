Minister Uttam urges Tamil Nadu voters to back Congress-DMK alliance

HYDERABAD: Describing AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as the future prime minister, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu voters to support the DMK-Congress alliance in the April 23 Assembly elections.

While campaigning for G Ashokan, the Congress candidate in Sivakasi, he exuded confidence that the Tamil Nadu electorate would give a massive mandate to the alliance, helping MK Stalin retain the chief minister’s post.

Cautioning voters about divisive politics, he asserted that Tamil Nadu would continue to stand as a state committed to secular and progressive governance.

Uttam, a senior AICC observer, has been crisscrossing constituencies from Singanallur near Coimbatore to Kavundampalayam. On Wednesday, he arrived in Sivakasi giving a clear message — “the Congress will win all 28 seats it is contesting”.

His words drew loud cheers from party workers and alliance supporters, setting the tone for the final stretch of campaigning before the April 23 Assembly elections.

Well-oiled machine

Uttam highlighted the strength of the DMK-Congress partnership, describing the Secular Progressive Alliance as a well-oiled machine, functioning effectively at all levels.

Focusing on the plans of the alliance for women’s empowerment, the minister promised that steps would be taken for doubling monthly support for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.