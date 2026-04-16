SCs, STs most backward sections in Telangana: SEEPC survey

HYDERABAD: The Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEPC) survey has revealed that Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are the most backward sections in the state.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar released data from the SEEPC survey and the IEWG report here on Wednesday.

According to the report, SCs are the most backward with a Composite Backwardness Index (CBI) score of 95, followed by BCs with a score of 86. The report finds that 135 out of 242 castes, accounting for 67% of the population, are more backward than the state average. It states that 99% of STs, 97% of SCs and 71% of BCs fall under the backward category.

The report adds that this challenges the notion of uniform development and highlights the persistence of caste-based inequality in socio-economic outcomes.