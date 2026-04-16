Telangana HC closes contempt cases after state releases Mallannasagar R&R benefits

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday closed two contempt of court cases after the state government assured compliance with its earlier orders and confirmed the release of Rs 18.36 crore for disbursal to eligible petitioners within six weeks.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy noted that the funds had been released on April 14, 2026, a day before the matter was taken up. The court had earlier directed the personal appearance of the Finance Secretary over the non-release of funds linked to its 2023 orders.

The orders pertained to extending equal Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) benefits to aged widows and widowers displaced by the Mallannasagar project.

The contempt proceedings arose from a batch of writ petitions filed by displaced persons from Vemulaghat and Etigadda Kishtapur villages. On November 10, 2023, the high court had directed the authorities to extend full R&R benefits within four months in accordance with law. Delays in implementation led to the filing of two contempt cases in April 2024.