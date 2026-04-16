Telangana man killed by brother-in-law, wife's paramour near Chalwai forest area

HANAMKONDA: A 36-year-old man was killed by his wife and her paramour in Chalwai forest area of Mulugu district in Telangana.

The deceased was identified as M Suman (36), a resident of CSI Colony in Parkal Town in the Hanamkonda district.

Suman went missing on the evening of April 3. After failing to trace him, Suman's father Sambaiah lodged a complaint on April 8 in the Parkal Police Station. With the complaint, the Parkala Police registered a missing case.

The accused, Lavanya (30), confessed and revealed the details to the police.

According to the information, Lavanya was in an extramarital relationship with Naresh. He was a daily wage labourer in Parkal town.

Lavanya's brother Raju and Naresh duo conspired to kill Suman. As per their sketch to eliminate the Suman, on the night of April 3, Naresh and Raju informed the Suman that he would go out for work, and they took him to the Chalwai area.