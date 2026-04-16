Telangana man killed by brother-in-law, wife's paramour near Chalwai forest area

HANAMKONDA: A 36-year-old man was killed by his wife and her paramour in Chalwai forest area of Mulugu district in Telangana.
The deceased was identified as M Suman (36), a resident of CSI Colony in Parkal Town in the Hanamkonda district.
Suman went missing on the evening of April 3. After failing to trace him, Suman's father Sambaiah lodged a complaint on April 8 in the Parkal Police Station. With the complaint, the Parkala Police registered a missing case.
The accused, Lavanya (30), confessed and revealed the details to the police.
According to the information, Lavanya was in an extramarital relationship with Naresh. He was a daily wage labourer in Parkal town.
Lavanya's brother Raju and Naresh duo conspired to kill Suman. As per their sketch to eliminate the Suman, on the night of April 3, Naresh and Raju informed the Suman that he would go out for work, and they took him to the Chalwai area.
Naresh and Raju reportedly got Suman heavily intoxicated and took him to a forest area of Chalwai in Govindaraopet in the neighbouring Mulugu district. He was then attacked with beer bottles, killed, and his body was set ablaze using petrol in an attempt to destroy evidence. Later, the accused dumped the ashes in the Godavari River in Eturnagaram in the Mulugu district. They returned to Parkal Town, and they informed Lavanya.
Suman worked as a food delivery person in the Parkal town limits. He had been married to Lavanya for 15 years. The couple has two daughters. Lavanya was employed as a sanitation worker with the Parkal municipality.
Parkal police cracked the case by using technical surveillance and field investigations.
Sources said that a total of four persons were involved in the crime and they were in police custody.
Speaking to the media, Parkal Inspector V Kranthi Kumar stated that a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.