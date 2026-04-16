Telangana: Nominated posts, party positions to be filled soon

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly decided to fill nominated posts in the coming days.

According to sources, the decision was taken during a meeting the chief minister had with TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan here on Wednesday.

The meeting, which lasted for about four hours, discussed various issues pertaining to governance and party affairs, including filling nominated posts and party positions.

The Congress leaders also discussed the Union government’s proposal on delimitation of constituencies, Women’s Reservation Bill and other national issues.

While deciding to fill the vacant nominated posts, the meeting also finalised the names for appointment as chairpersons in various federations in the state. If sources are to be believed, the government in all likelihood will issue orders appointing chairpersons of federations within the next two days.