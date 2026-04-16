Telangana: Nominated posts, party positions to be filled soon

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly decided to fill nominated posts in the coming days.
According to sources, the decision was taken during a meeting the chief minister had with TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan here on Wednesday.
The meeting, which lasted for about four hours, discussed various issues pertaining to governance and party affairs, including filling nominated posts and party positions.
The Congress leaders also discussed the Union government’s proposal on delimitation of constituencies, Women’s Reservation Bill and other national issues.
While deciding to fill the vacant nominated posts, the meeting also finalised the names for appointment as chairpersons in various federations in the state. If sources are to be believed, the government in all likelihood will issue orders appointing chairpersons of federations within the next two days.
Focus on filling party organisational posts
The matters discussed during the meeting were the appointment of Congress working presidents, secretaries and other organisational posts. Constitution of the party’s mandal-level committees was among the other subjects discussed during the meeting.
It may be mentioned here that the AICC has neither appointed the working presidents nor filled key organisational posts after Mahesh Kumar Goud took over as TPCC president, replacing Revanth Reddy. Several Congress leaders have repeatedly been urging the party high command to fill these posts.
Meanwhile, sources said that during the meeting, the chief minister also shared the details of his hybrid model for delimitation of constituencies and his efforts to unite the southern states on this issue. The meeting also discussed the strategy to be adopted by the grand old party in this matter, sources added.