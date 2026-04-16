Telangana opposes pleas by rice millers to quash diversion cases

HYDERABAD: The state government has strongly opposed a batch of criminal petitions filed before the Telangana High Court by more than 360 rice millers, seeking quashing of cases registered against them alleging large-scale diversion of paddy and financial defaults.

According to the prosecution, the millers are accused of misappropriating paddy supplied by the government for custom milling and failing to remit dues amounting to nearly Rs 3,960 crore, equivalent to the value of the entrusted stocks. Telangana has around 3,600 rice mills, with a large number of default cases reported from Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts.

The alleged defaults range from Rs 1 crore to as high as Rs 100 crore per unit.

The state government contended that several accused millers diverted proceeds from the misused paddy into unrelated ventures, including film production, real estate investments, acquisition of assets and even the establishment of new mills in the names of family members.