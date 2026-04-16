Treasure hunters dig Kakatiya-era temple, case filed

BHUPALPALLY: Telangana State Archaeology Assistant Director (AD) D Bujji on Wednesday lodged a complaint after a group of alleged treasure hunters dug inside the historic Ganapeshwaralayam temple (Kotagullu) in Ghanpur, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Sources said the group of men and women who were involved in the digging reportedly made away with some valuables found in the temple.

Videos of the illegal “excavation” have since gone viral on social media.

The 13th-century Ganapeshwaralayam, popularly known as Kotagullu in Ghanpur, is a protected monument under the State Archaeological and Remains Act, 1960. However, there have been no significant conservation efforts under Section 30(1) of the Act.

Acting on directions from higher authorities, Bujji and her team inspected the site and found evidence of illegal excavation within the temple premises.

A complaint has been filed with the Ghanpur police. Circle Inspector Ch Karunakar Rao said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.