2,200 get permanent registration via VAHAN

HYDERABAD: The rollout of the VAHAN portal is being implemented in a phased, module-wise manner, with several key components already operational, the Transport department said on Thursday.

The department said the temporary registration module has been successfully implemented and stabilised. The fancy number (special registration number) module is also functional, with 858 auctions conducted through the portal so far, improving transparency and efficiency.

A total of 2,200 vehicles have been issued Permanent Registration (PR) numbers across Telangana using the system. Officials said the VAHAN portal is being progressively stabilised with continuous support from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) team.

Additional modules are being enabled in phases, and the system is expected to be fully stable within the next 15 days, allowing seamless delivery of all services.

The department appreciated the cooperation extended by vehicle dealers, citizens and other stakeholders during the transition, and reiterated its commitment to strengthening digital governance and delivering efficient, citizen-centric services.