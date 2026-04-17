25-year-old, kid die as woman attempts self-immolation

NIZAMABAD: A 25-year-old woman, D Keerthana, allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself on fire with petrol at her residence in Govindpally, under Darpally police station limits. The incident also claimed the life of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, D Sanvi, who was in the same room.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Wednesday. Neighbours rushed both of them to a private hospital in Nizamabad. Keerthana died while undergoing treatment, while Sanvi succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to Hyderabad for better medical care.

According to Darpally Police Sub-Inspector K Vinai, Keerthana’s husband has been working in Dubai for the past three months. The couple has two daughters. Sanvi was born with a cleft lip. Despite medical advice suggesting termination of the pregnancy due to concerns, Keerthana had chosen to continue with it.

Police said she had been experiencing mental health issues and was under medication for the past three months, with her mother taking care of her. She was reportedly distressed about her daughter’s future. A day before the incident, she had spoken to her husband and mentioned experiencing a rapid heartbeat.

On the day of the incident, while her elder daughter was in another room, Keerthana allegedly set herself on fire using petrol. The flames spread and engulfed Sanvi. Neighbours immediately alerted emergency services, and both were taken to hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.