ACB raids: Irregularities found at Mee Seva centres in Telangana

The ACB also found evidence of financial transactions and WhatsApp communications between operators and unauthorised agents at several centres, indicating the involvement of middlemen. Many centres were charging applicants more than the prescribed fees.

In Khammam, certificates were allegedly signed by unauthorised persons instead of designated officials. At a centre in Saroornagar, officials seized blank signed notary papers, pre-attested bond papers and multiple login credentials linked to different licence holders. Other violations included unauthorised collection of notary charges at a centre in Tarnaka and failure to maintain mandatory stamp paper sale registers at a facility in Sangareddy. In Suryapet, officials found undelivered original certificates and certificate bonds issued by other centres.

The ACB said the findings indicate systemic irregularities and the role of middlemen exploiting citizens. A detailed report will be submitted to the government for further action against the centres involved.