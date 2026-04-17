ACB raids: Irregularities found at Mee Seva centres in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at 13 Mee Seva centres across Telangana on Wednesday, uncovering multiple irregularities, including fraudulent documentation, overcharging and the involvement of unauthorised middlemen. The inspections covered centres in Hyderabad, Khammam, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Warangal and Suryapet as part of a statewide drive against malpractices in citizen services.
At a Mee Seva centre in Alwal, officials recovered blank attested certificates — including EWS, caste, income, residence, police verification, non-creamy layer and OBC — from a nearby photocopy shop. Pre-attested affidavits and notary-stamped papers suspected to be used for preparing fake documents were also seized. A case was registered at Alwal police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The ACB also found evidence of financial transactions and WhatsApp communications between operators and unauthorised agents at several centres, indicating the involvement of middlemen. Many centres were charging applicants more than the prescribed fees.
In Khammam, certificates were allegedly signed by unauthorised persons instead of designated officials. At a centre in Saroornagar, officials seized blank signed notary papers, pre-attested bond papers and multiple login credentials linked to different licence holders. Other violations included unauthorised collection of notary charges at a centre in Tarnaka and failure to maintain mandatory stamp paper sale registers at a facility in Sangareddy. In Suryapet, officials found undelivered original certificates and certificate bonds issued by other centres.
The ACB said the findings indicate systemic irregularities and the role of middlemen exploiting citizens. A detailed report will be submitted to the government for further action against the centres involved.