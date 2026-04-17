Bharosa hubs help abuse survivors heal, says Telangana ADGP

KARIMNAGAR: Additional Director General of Police (CID & ACB) Charu Sinha stated that ‘Bharosa’ centres are playing a crucial role in supporting women and children affected by sexual harassment by providing a safe environment and helping them regain confidence.

During her visit to Karimnagar district on Thursday, she inspected the Bharosa centre at Kothapalli and reviewed the services being provided. She emphasised that there should be no delay in extending immediate legal aid and counselling to survivors.

She noted that the centres, set up across the state under the Women Safety Wing of the Telangana police, are delivering positive results. Officials were directed to collect strong evidence in sexual harassment cases to ensure strict punishment for the accused. She also instructed that government compensation to survivors must be provided without delay.

Appreciating the initiative, she said that since its launch in December 2024, the centre has been offering integrated services under one roof, reducing the need for survivors to visit multiple police stations and hospitals.