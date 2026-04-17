Cops verify sites in Jammikunta minor abuse case

KARIMNAGAR: Investigation into the alleged sexual assault and exploitation of a Class 8 girl by her maternal uncle and 12 others, is progressing rapidly, with police verifying crime scenes across several locations.

Officials said the abuse lasted for about a month. The girl’s uncle, named as the main accused, reportedly forced her into compliance by threatening to kill her. The minor was allegedly taken to various spots, including a private school, a hostel, a club, and a spiritual site, where the exploitation took place.

Probe on war footing

Huzurabad ACP V Madhavi, along with Child Protection authorities, has already visited eight locations identified during the inquiry. A magistrate has also recorded the survivor’s statement.

“The field investigation is being carried out on a war footing given the sensitivity of the case,” an official said. Police are currently awaiting reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad, which will be crucial for the next phase of the prosecution.