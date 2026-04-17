Cops verify sites in Jammikunta minor abuse case

KARIMNAGAR: Investigation into the alleged sexual assault and exploitation of a Class 8 girl by her maternal uncle and 12 others, is progressing rapidly, with police verifying crime scenes across several locations.
Officials said the abuse lasted for about a month. The girl’s uncle, named as the main accused, reportedly forced her into compliance by threatening to kill her. The minor was allegedly taken to various spots, including a private school, a hostel, a club, and a spiritual site, where the exploitation took place.
Probe on war footing
Huzurabad ACP V Madhavi, along with Child Protection authorities, has already visited eight locations identified during the inquiry. A magistrate has also recorded the survivor’s statement.
“The field investigation is being carried out on a war footing given the sensitivity of the case,” an official said. Police are currently awaiting reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad, which will be crucial for the next phase of the prosecution.
The survivor was rescued after her mother contacted a child helpline. Following a medical examination at the Karimnagar district hospital, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took charge of the minor’s safety.
Meanwhile, the District Women and Child Welfare Department, through the Child Protection Society, is overseeing the safety and rehabilitation of the survivor’s family. The girl and her brother are currently under institutional care, while the mother has been shifted to a women’s care centre under official supervision.
School staff involved
Police have so far booked 13 individuals under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Among those named are two women teachers from the girl’s school, who allegedly facilitated the exploitation on a commission basis.
Despite the arrests, the survivor and her mother have sought further protection, stating they continue to receive threats from the uncle. The Huzurabad ACP confirmed that the police are working closely with ICDS authorities to ensure all involved are identified and brought to justice.