Hyderabad feels like an oven as summer tightens grip

HYDERABAD: Temperatures soared across Telangana on Thursday, with the heatwave disrupting daily life across districts. The intense spell showed no signs of easing, with temperatures soaring across districts.
In several parts of the state, mercury levels touched 43.5°C, making afternoons particularly harsh. Hyderabad, too, remained in the grip of the heat, recording a high of 42.3°C, while most areas hovered around 41°C.
Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society showed Tanur in Nirmal and Bheemagal in Nizamabad touching 43.5°C. Temperatures crossed 43°C in several locations, including Bheemaram (Mancherial), Adavi Devulapalli (Nalgonda), Mallapur (Jagtial), Kothapalle (Karimnagar), Rebbena (Komaram Bheem Asifabad) and Jainath (Adilabad). As many as 24 districts recorded temperatures above 42°C, underlining the widespread intensity of the heatwave.
In Hyderabad, areas such as Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Asifnagar and Himayatnagar recorded between 41°C and 42°C. Localities including Malakpet, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Santoshnagar, Malkajgiri, Saroornagar, Goshamahal, Chandrayangutta, Uppal and Kukatpally reported temperatures ranging between 40°C and 41°C.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued dry and hot weather over the next two days, with maximum temperatures likely to range between 41°C and 44°C across 19 districts on Friday and 16 districts on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise further by one to two degrees during this period.
Some respite from Sunday
A shift in weather is likely from Sunday, with IMD predicting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated parts of the state through midweek, offering some relief from the prolonged heat.