Hyderabad feels like an oven as summer tightens grip

HYDERABAD: Temperatures soared across Telangana on Thursday, with the heatwave disrupting daily life across districts. The intense spell showed no signs of easing, with temperatures soaring across districts.

In several parts of the state, mercury levels touched 43.5°C, making afternoons particularly harsh. Hyderabad, too, remained in the grip of the heat, recording a high of 42.3°C, while most areas hovered around 41°C.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society showed Tanur in Nirmal and Bheemagal in Nizamabad touching 43.5°C. Temperatures crossed 43°C in several locations, including Bheemaram (Mancherial), Adavi Devulapalli (Nalgonda), Mallapur (Jagtial), Kothapalle (Karimnagar), Rebbena (Komaram Bheem Asifabad) and Jainath (Adilabad). As many as 24 districts recorded temperatures above 42°C, underlining the widespread intensity of the heatwave.