Justice league: Telangana HC says denying Rythu Bandhu, paddy procurement over land injunction prima facie unlawful

Denial of Rythu Bandhu prima facie unlawful: HC

The Telangana High Court has held that denial of Rythu Bandhu/Rythu Bharosa benefits and refusal to procure paddy were prima facie unlawful. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said a civil court injunction restraining transfer of land does not justify denial of welfare benefits. The case concerns farmers from Shankapur village in Medak district whose benefits were withheld on that ground. The court directed authorities to release pending assistance and permit paddy procurement under the Indira Kisan scheme. Notices were issued to respondents, with the matter posted to June 16 for further hearing.

MLAs get three weeks to file counters in defection case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday gave 10 respondent MLAs three weeks to file counter affidavits in petitions filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators challenging the Speaker’s decision on disqualification pleas. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin adjourned the matter to May 6, 2026. The petitions challenge the rejection of pleas seeking disqualification of nine BRS MLAs who allegedly joined the Congress without resigning. Separate petitions also question the alleged defection of Danam Nagender. Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy and Gandra Mohan Rao sought a fixed timeline for counters. The court granted three weeks.