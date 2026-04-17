Justice league: Telangana HC says denying Rythu Bandhu, paddy procurement over land injunction prima facie unlawful

Denial of Rythu Bandhu prima facie unlawful: HC
The Telangana High Court has held that denial of Rythu Bandhu/Rythu Bharosa benefits and refusal to procure paddy were prima facie unlawful. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said a civil court injunction restraining transfer of land does not justify denial of welfare benefits. The case concerns farmers from Shankapur village in Medak district whose benefits were withheld on that ground. The court directed authorities to release pending assistance and permit paddy procurement under the Indira Kisan scheme. Notices were issued to respondents, with the matter posted to June 16 for further hearing.
MLAs get three weeks to file counters in defection case
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday gave 10 respondent MLAs three weeks to file counter affidavits in petitions filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators challenging the Speaker’s decision on disqualification pleas. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin adjourned the matter to May 6, 2026. The petitions challenge the rejection of pleas seeking disqualification of nine BRS MLAs who allegedly joined the Congress without resigning. Separate petitions also question the alleged defection of Danam Nagender. Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy and Gandra Mohan Rao sought a fixed timeline for counters. The court granted three weeks.
Sultania granted interim relief, cautioned on payments
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dispensed with the personal appearance of Principal Secretary, Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania in a contempt case, subject to partial payment of dues by April 23, 2026. Justice T Madhavi Devi recorded the Advocate General’s undertaking that at least 30% of the outstanding amount would be paid and a schedule for the balance furnished. The contempt plea by NCL Limited alleges non-compliance with orders dated August 21, 2025, directing payment of about Rs 44.60 lakh with 6% interest.
Rice millers claim paddy was unfit, challenge CMR dues
Hyderabad: Senior counsel RN Hemendranath, appearing for rice millers, told the Telangana High Court that the state government itself had declared paddy unfit for milling during the 2022–23 season and sold it in the open market, making CMR dues claims untenable. The batch of petitions before Justice J Srinivas Rao seeks quashing of criminal cases over alleged CMR dues of Rs 3,960 crore. Petitioners said excess paddy—two to 10 times milling capacity—was supplied, and authorities bypassed arbitration clauses to file criminal cases. They alleged coercive steps including freezing of bank accounts and sealing of mills. The court has reserved orders.