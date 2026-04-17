Lok Adalat award enforcement stayed

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed a trial court order enforcing a Lok Adalat award over 30.08 acres of government land in Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar passed the interim order while hearing a state petition challenging the enforcement. Notices were issued to private respondents, with the matter posted to June 15.

The state said the dispute relates to about 90 acres notified as evacuee property in 1966 and later declared government land by the Supreme Court in 2011. It alleged that private parties secured a Lok Adalat award in 2019 without impleading the state and later obtained enforcement orders in 2023 without notice.

Arguing fraud, the state said the trial court erred in directing implementation. Private respondents opposed the plea, calling it not maintainable. The bench stayed the trial court order.