Man, second wife arrested for plotting to kill children over property dispute

JANGAON: A man and his second wife have been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill his children over a property dispute on Thursday.

The accused, Banothu Srinivas and M Mamatha of Pottigubbadi tanda in Raghunathpally mandal, allegedly planned to poison the children.

Police said Srinivas married Anitha in 2016 and the couple has two sons. He later married Mamatha. After Anitha approached village elders over the second marriage, Srinivas agreed to register 20 guntas of land in the children’s names.

Within days, he allegedly pressured Anitha to transfer the land back. When she refused, Srinivas and Mamatha allegedly plotted to kill the children by feeding them poisoned biscuits. They approached a man to carry out the plan, but he alerted villagers, who informed the police. A case was registered and the accused were arrested.