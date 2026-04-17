Rahul Gandhi mourns death of Khammam Congress leader Mohammed Javeed in road accident

KHAMMAM: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over the death of former Khammam City Congress president Mohammed Javeed in a road accident.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic demise of senior Congress leader Mohammed Javeed from Khammam district, Telangana, in a road accident,” Rahul Gandhi said in a statement.

He described Javeed as a dedicated leader who worked tirelessly for the people and the Congress, adding that his commitment and services would always be remembered.

Rahul Gandhi also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters.

Meanwhile, Javeed’s funeral was conducted as per Islamic rites in the Khilla area. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took part in the final procession. Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers attended.

The body was first taken in a procession to the party office, where it was kept briefly to allow Congress workers to pay their last respects, before being shifted to the Khilla area for burial.