Row erupts over Tejaswi Surya’s ‘Partition-like’ remark on state bifurcation, parties demand apology

HYDERABAD: A political row broke out in Telangana after BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, during a Lok Sabha discussion on the delimitation bill, remarked that the Congress had divided the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a manner “worse than the British partition of India and Pakistan”.
The comments drew sharp reactions from several parties. While the BJP tried to defend its MP by saying that Surya’s remarks were being distorted, the Congress and the BRS condemned them and demanded an apology.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking Surya’s disqualification from Parliament. Describing the remarks as a “serious breach of privilege and parliamentary decorum”, he urged the Speaker to examine the issue under relevant rules and initiate proceedings. He also requested that Surya be directed to tender an unconditional apology and that the remarks be removed from the official record.
Stating that the formation of Telangana followed a democratic and constitutional process reflecting the aspirations of its people, Prabhakar said: “Equating this with the traumatic and violent partition of the nation diminishes the sanctity of that process and disregards the sentiments of the people of Telangana. Such comparisons are unnecessary and risk fostering regional discord, misrepresenting historical and constitutional realities, and undermining the spirit of unity and cooperative federalism that underpins our democracy. Statements of this nature fall short of the standards of responsibility and decorum expected from Members of Parliament.”
BRS too demands unconditional apology
BRS working president KT Rama Rao also sought an unconditional apology. In a post on X, he said: “The BJP targets the formation of Telangana yet again. Likening the Telangana demerger to the India–Pakistan Partition is unacceptable and deserves condemnation. Telangana was formed after a prolonged struggle and sacrifices. BJP leaders appear to have developed a pattern of insulting the sacrifices and self-respect of the people of Telangana. It is shameful that eight Telangana BJP MPs in the House neither stopped nor corrected these remarks. I condemn these remarks.”
BRS MLA T Harish Rao termed the comparison “factually incorrect” and said it hurt the sentiments of nearly four crore people of Telangana. He said the statement amounted to an insult to the dignity and identity of the people and demanded that the BJP clarify its stand and ensure such remarks are not repeated.
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha also criticised Surya’s remarks. In a post on X, she said: “You are not only insulting those who fought for Telangana over six decades to fulfil the region’s aspirations and end discrimination, but also dishonouring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives.”
She called on BJP MPs from Telangana to respond or resign, adding that they do not deserve to represent the state if they cannot uphold its sentiments.
BJP claims distortion of Surya’s comments
Responding to the criticism, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao said the BRS and Congress were misrepresenting Surya’s remarks and that they should be understood in context.
He said: “It is on record that the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee oversaw the creation of Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in a peaceful manner, without widespread disputes or unresolved complications. In contrast, the Congress handled the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a flawed manner, leaving several issues unresolved. Though the BJP supported Telangana statehood, it was the Congress that delayed it for decades, leading to the loss of young lives. The BJP consistently supported Telangana from the beginning. Telangana was formed because of sustained support from the BJP. These are facts that the Congress cannot deny or distort. It also shows that the BRS and Congress are one.”