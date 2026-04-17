Row erupts over Tejaswi Surya’s ‘Partition-like’ remark on state bifurcation, parties demand apology

HYDERABAD: A political row broke out in Telangana after BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, during a Lok Sabha discussion on the delimitation bill, remarked that the Congress had divided the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a manner “worse than the British partition of India and Pakistan”.

The comments drew sharp reactions from several parties. While the BJP tried to defend its MP by saying that Surya’s remarks were being distorted, the Congress and the BRS condemned them and demanded an apology.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking Surya’s disqualification from Parliament. Describing the remarks as a “serious breach of privilege and parliamentary decorum”, he urged the Speaker to examine the issue under relevant rules and initiate proceedings. He also requested that Surya be directed to tender an unconditional apology and that the remarks be removed from the official record.

Stating that the formation of Telangana followed a democratic and constitutional process reflecting the aspirations of its people, Prabhakar said: “Equating this with the traumatic and violent partition of the nation diminishes the sanctity of that process and disregards the sentiments of the people of Telangana. Such comparisons are unnecessary and risk fostering regional discord, misrepresenting historical and constitutional realities, and undermining the spirit of unity and cooperative federalism that underpins our democracy. Statements of this nature fall short of the standards of responsibility and decorum expected from Members of Parliament.”