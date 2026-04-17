SCR, Telangana officials review high-speed rail plans linking Hyderabad with Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday held a high-level meeting at Rail Nilayam with state officials to review and expedite ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials attended the meeting, the first such interaction on railway premises involving the Chief Secretary.

Plans for a high-speed corridor linking Hyderabad with Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, and the Regional Ring Rail project were discussed.

Officials also reviewed projects including RuBs, RoBs, new lines, station development and approach improvements. Discussions focused on land acquisition, NOCs, traffic diversions and utility shifting. Railways also sought cost-sharing support for new lines.

The Chief Secretary stressed regular coordination and timely execution.