Telangana Industries Minister invites US investors to be partners in defence, space sectors

HYDERABAD: From rocket manufacturing to next-generation drones, from fighter aircraft components to satellites, the ‘Made in Telangana’ footprint is increasingly visible globally, said IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu on Thursday.

Addressing a high-level delegation from the US National War College at the Secretariat, he said that the state is rapidly emerging as a key investment destination in the aerospace, defence and space sectors.

The minister invited American companies to partner with the state in advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge technologies. He also highlighted that the sector in Telangana has recorded over 30% annual growth and a 103% compound annual growth rate in exports between 2024 and 2026.

Sridhar Babu said the state government is implementing a focused strategy to position Telangana as a global hub for drones, counter-drone systems, aerospace components and defence electronics. Efforts are also underway to strengthen capabilities in cyber security, artificial intelligence for defence, satellite systems and advanced communication technologies, he added.

The minister attributed the sector’s rapid growth to the presence of global aerospace majors such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Safran, Airbus and Dassault Aviation, along with key public sector institutions, including Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Over 1,500 MSMEs engaged in precision engineering, drones and defence electronics are contributing to the state’s growing prominence in the sector, he added.