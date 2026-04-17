Telangana to expand dialysis network with 79 new centres

HYDERABAD: In response to the rising burden of kidney disease and increasing pressure on public healthcare facilities, the Health department has decided to establish 79 new dialysis centres with 416 beds in government hospitals across the state. Additionally, 155 beds will be added across 67 existing centres to ease overcrowding.

The decision follows a proposal by the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Hyderabad, which identified critical service gaps through spatial analysis. The Health department observed that several rural, tribal and remote areas lack adequate dialysis facilities, forcing patients to travel long distances for treatment.

According to a recent government order, the expansion aims to ensure dialysis services are available within a 25-km radius, improving accessibility and enabling timely treatment, especially for patients with chronic kidney disease and emergencies such as acute kidney injury (AKI).

The new centres will be set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, following a hub-and-spoke approach. Tertiary care institutions such as Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital will act as hubs, providing clinical supervision, technical guidance and quality assurance to peripheral centres.