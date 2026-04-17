Telangana

Woman attempts to consume pesticide during Collector’s public grievance programme in Suryapet

Kota Sunitha from Tadvai village alleged Indiramma housing sanction was diverted due to political pressure; incident occurred in presence of district collector and SP at Munagala mandal headquarters.
A woman being taken to hospital after allegedly attempting to consume pesticide during a grievance meeting in Munagala mandal headquarters, Suryapet district.
A woman being taken to hospital after allegedly attempting to consume pesticide during a grievance meeting in Munagala mandal headquarters, Suryapet district.Screengrab | X
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

SURYAPET: Tension prevailed at Munagala mandal headquarters in Suryapet district on Thursday after a woman allegedly attempted to consume pesticide in the presence of the district collector, claiming she was being denied welfare benefits due to political pressure.

District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar and SP Narasimha were attending the ‘Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika’ programme as chief guests. Authorities had selected Tadvai village for the Indiramma Housing Pilot Project.

Kota Sunitha, a resident of Tadvai, alleged that a house previously sanctioned to her under the Indiramma scheme had been reallocated to another person due to political influence. While speaking to the collector, she suddenly attempted to consume pesticide she had brought with her.

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