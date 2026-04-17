Woman attempts to consume pesticide during Collector’s public grievance programme in Suryapet

SURYAPET: Tension prevailed at Munagala mandal headquarters in Suryapet district on Thursday after a woman allegedly attempted to consume pesticide in the presence of the district collector, claiming she was being denied welfare benefits due to political pressure.

District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar and SP Narasimha were attending the ‘Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika’ programme as chief guests. Authorities had selected Tadvai village for the Indiramma Housing Pilot Project.

Kota Sunitha, a resident of Tadvai, alleged that a house previously sanctioned to her under the Indiramma scheme had been reallocated to another person due to political influence. While speaking to the collector, she suddenly attempted to consume pesticide she had brought with her.