30 per cent of welfare sops reach relatively prosperous castes in Telangana, says survey report

HYDERABAD: A closer reading of the Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey 2024 shows that nearly 30% of beneficiaries of major welfare schemes in Telangana belong to relatively more prosperous castes, raising questions about the targeting of government support.

Welfare programmes are intended to assist the most backward and marginalised communities by addressing socio-economic vulnerability and inequality. However, the report indicates that a notable share of benefits is not reaching the most deprived sections.

The study covered 11 major welfare schemes, accounting for around 2.54 crore beneficiaries, with total expenditure exceeding Rs 1.03 lakh crore. It focused on 135 castes identified as the most deprived based on a Caste Backwardness Index (CBI) score above the state average of 81.

Findings show that over 70% of beneficiaries belong to these 135 castes. The remaining 30% are from relatively less backward communities, pointing to gaps in targeted delivery.