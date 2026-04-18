30 per cent of welfare sops reach relatively prosperous castes in Telangana, says survey report

HYDERABAD: A closer reading of the Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey 2024 shows that nearly 30% of beneficiaries of major welfare schemes in Telangana belong to relatively more prosperous castes, raising questions about the targeting of government support.
Welfare programmes are intended to assist the most backward and marginalised communities by addressing socio-economic vulnerability and inequality. However, the report indicates that a notable share of benefits is not reaching the most deprived sections.
The study covered 11 major welfare schemes, accounting for around 2.54 crore beneficiaries, with total expenditure exceeding Rs 1.03 lakh crore. It focused on 135 castes identified as the most deprived based on a Caste Backwardness Index (CBI) score above the state average of 81.
Findings show that over 70% of beneficiaries belong to these 135 castes. The remaining 30% are from relatively less backward communities, pointing to gaps in targeted delivery.
These 135 castes together account for about 67% of Telangana’s population, including BCs (58.6%), SCs (18.2%), STs (10.9%) and General Castes (12.3%).
STs, with a CBI score of 95, appear to benefit more from schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bima, free power for agriculture and housing. SCs, despite having the highest CBI score of 96, show mixed outcomes. They benefit from housing and free bus travel for women but remain under-represented in agriculture-linked schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, likely due to lower land ownership.
BCs, with a CBI score of 86, show varied participation. While they benefit from pension and marriage assistance schemes, their presence in agriculture-linked programmes is relatively limited.
General castes, with a CBI score of 31, have minimal representation overall but show a noticeable presence in agriculture-based schemes, attributed to historical landholding patterns.
Some educators said there is a need for improved targeting mechanisms to ensure welfare schemes reach the most disadvantaged groups.