Adilabad airport plan reworked to 1,500 acres

ADILABAD: Plans for a long-anticipated airport in Adilabad are gathering momentum, with a joint field survey by officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the state government laying the groundwork for what is now envisioned as a full-fledged aviation hub.

The proposed Adilabad airport is being developed as a joint-user facility, bringing together civil aviation and defence operations in a single space. Beyond passenger services, the project is expected to accommodate cargo movement as well as IAF training activities, expanding its role from a regional airstrip to a multi-functional aviation centre.

During the survey, a team led by P Sebharwal, S G Hegde, R Shukla and others examined the existing aerodrome and surrounding areas. Bangariguda, Nishanghat, Anukunta and the defunct Cement Corporation of India (CCI) lands were inspected using revenue maps.

The exercise focused on rerouting water bodies and internal roads, relocating habitations and power lines, and assessing approach roads, all crucial to the project’s feasibility.

The scale of the project has shifted following high-level discussions. Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar said a meeting on April 7 in New Delhi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, and Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy led to a rethink. The plan has expanded from around 800 acres to nearly 1,500 acres, including 369.65 acres of existing land.

Around 60 acres will be allocated for the terminal, while nearly 1,000 acres will support an Air Force training centre and township facilities. Another meeting is expected soon in New Delhi to resolve issues and finalise the master plan, with flight operations likely in two and a half years.