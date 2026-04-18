Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed officials to develop dashboard to monitor EV charging infrastructure

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday directed officials to develop a centralised, real-time dashboard to map and monitor EV charging infrastructure across the state. He said the dashboard should function as a key tool for planning, tracking progress, and ensuring transparency in the deployment of charging stations.

At a review meeting attended by officials from various departments, discussions focused on scaling up EV infrastructure. The chief secretary stressed the need to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in line with sustainability goals and the transition to clean energy. He noted that a robust and widespread charging network is essential to support the growing demand for electric mobility.

He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive and forward-looking plan for expanding EV charging infrastructure, leveraging both government initiatives and private sector participation. Emphasising coordinated efforts, he called for a seamless ecosystem to ensure accessibility and efficiency of charging facilities.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Navin Mittal said the department is working on a policy to mandate installation of EV charging points in the basements of apartment buildings.