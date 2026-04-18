Congress demands expunction of Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders on Friday stepped up their attack on the BJP over remarks by Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya comparing Telangana’s formation to Partition, and demanded that the comments be expunged from Lok Sabha records.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to take steps in this regard, stating that a request had already been made to the Speaker. He said such remarks could hurt the sentiments of Telangana people.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, speaking in the Lok Sabha, said the BJP was indulging in “false propaganda” by claiming that the Congress opposed women’s reservation. He pointed out that the 33% reservation law had been passed in 2023 with support from all parties.

He objected to Surya’s remarks, noting that Telangana’s formation had been approved by Parliament, and questioned the logic of opposing it now. He demanded an apology from Surya and removal of the comments from official records.

Kiran Kumar also backed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s “hybrid model” for delimitation, suggesting a 50% increase in seats on a pro-rata basis and the remaining 50% based on states’ economic growth.

Government Whip Vemula Veeresham accused the BJP of having opposed Telangana’s formation and of disrespecting the sacrifices behind the statehood movement. He demanded an unconditional apology from Surya.