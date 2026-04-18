Ex-BRS MLA’s son surrenders in Jubilee hills hit-and-run case

Subsequently, in December 2023, a car allegedly driven by Raheel hit a barricade at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet. In that case as well, the accused reportedly attempted to evade responsibility by naming another individual. However, the Panjagutta police, using technical evidence, identified Raheel as the accused and arrested him. He was later granted bail.

Following his arrest, one of his friends reportedly informed the police that Raheel was also involved in the Jubilee Hills hit-and-run case. This prompted a review of the earlier investigation, during which police found that it had not been conducted properly.

The police later re-examined witnesses and named Raheel as the accused in the Jubilee Hills case. However, after securing bail in the Panjagutta case, he reportedly left for Dubai.

A few days ago, the court directed him to surrender before the police, after which he returned and complied with the order.

The case remains under investigation.