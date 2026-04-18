K Kavitha accuses BJP of ‘cheating women’

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi founder-president K Kavitha on Friday criticised the BJP over the handling of the women’s reservation bill, alleging that the party had “cheated the women of India yet again”.

She said the BJP had deliberately linked the bill to delimitation despite knowing that Opposition parties would not support such a move and also being well aware that the ruling alliance lacked the numbers to secure its passage under those conditions. Kavitha pointed out that the bill, which was passed in 2023, had already been tied to the 2027 Census, and was now further complicated by its linkage with delimitation.

She alleged that this approach reflected a calculated political strategy rather than a genuine effort to ensure women’s representation. She urged women across the country to “see through the web of deception and teach the BJP a lesson”, and ensure that the saffron party is held politically accountable. Kavitha added that the response should begin in West Bengal, where, she said, a woman leader was spearheading the fight against the BJP.