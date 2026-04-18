Orders reserved on KCR’s plea to quash FIRs

The Telangana High Court has reserved orders on three criminal petitions filed by top BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao seeking quashing of FIRs linked to the 2011 “Million March” agitation.

Justice K Sujana heard the matter involving offences under Sections 147, 148, 382 and 324 IPC, registered at the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad. The cases stem from complaints by journalists K Raju, N Prasad Yadav and videographer D Surya Prakash, who alleged they were assaulted while covering the protest at Tank Bund on March 10, 2011. They also claimed that their equipment was forcibly taken and thrown into the water.

Senior counsel TV Ramana Rao, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the complainants failed to identify the accused during investigation, indicating that the petitioners were not present at the scene.

Opposing the pleas, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao submitted that a chargesheet has already been filed and the matter requires trial.

The court reserved its orders on the pleas related to the agitation that was part of the statehood movement.