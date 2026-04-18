Over 65 per cent women drop out after Class 10 in Telangana: Survey

HYDERABAD: Poor access to education among women across caste groups in Telangana is raising pressing questions about equity and social mobility, as revealed by the SEEEPC (Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste) Survey.

According to the report, nearly 65.5% of women in the state did not pursue education beyond Class 10, indicating that a majority discontinued their studies at the secondary level. The findings point to deep-rooted structural inequalities that continue to shape access to education, particularly for marginalised communities. The survey highlights that women from tribal and disadvantaged caste groups remain the most affected. Among them, Kolam (ST) women recorded the highest dropout rate, with 83% not studying beyond Class 10. Other communities, including Bedas (SC), Malis (BC-D), Oddes (BC-A), and Gonds, also reported significantly high dropout levels.

In contrast, women from upper caste groups show relatively better educational outcomes. Brahmins recorded the lowest proportion at 36.2%, followed by communities such as Rajus, Jains, Komatis, Kammas, and Iyengars/Iyers — all of whom remain well below the state average.