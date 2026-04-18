Procure 30 LMT boiled rice: CM Revanth Reddy to Pralhad Joshi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday urged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice from Telangana during the Yasangi season.

During a meeting in Delhi, Revanth said paddy harvested in the Rabi season was suitable for milling into parboiled rice and presented data on Custom Milling Rice supplies over the past six Yasangi seasons.

He said around 90 lakh tonnes of paddy were expected this season and that Telangana was ready to supply 30 LMT of parboiled rice with 5% broken content and 5 LMT of raw rice with 10% broken content.

Joshi gave in-principle approval to the proposal.

Revanth also sought immediate release of pending dues of Rs 1,468.94 crore related to additional levy procurement from the 2014–15 Kharif season. He said the state ensured payments to farmers within 48 hours of procurement.

Citing financial pressure on the Civil Supplies department, he urged early release of arrears and requested resumption of fortified rice kernel distribution through schools, hostels and ICDS centres.