'Red-letter day in Indian history': CM Revanth Reddy after Lok Sabha could not pass Women's Reservation Bill

HYDERABAD: After the Lok Sabha could not pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, as the ruling NDA fell short of a two-thirds majority required for the purpose on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “Today will be remembered forever as a red-letter day in Indian history, when under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, all democratic forces and Opposition leaders united in averting a national disaster.”

“I thank leaders of various allied parties who united and stood steadfast under fire to defeat these ‘black bills’, including MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Hemant Soren, Farooq Abdullah, Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal, and the leaders of the Communist parties, among others,” he posted on X.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the ruling party was entirely responsible for the setback.

Former MLC K Kavitha said the BJP had cheated women yet again. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao said the defeat of the bill was a testament to INDIA bloc’s opposition to women’s empowerment in the country.