SI booked for harassing woman in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Subedari police registered a case against a sub-inspector (SI) on charges of repeated sexual assault and intimidation of a woman.

The accused was identified as Kadira Srikanth, working as an SI in Jammikunta police station under the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate.

According to Subedari Inspector M Ranjith Kumar, Srikanth came into contact with the victim, a BSc nursing student, through Facebook in April 2025. He introduced himself as a sub-inspector (SI) and gradually developed an acquaintance with her.

The victim, a widow with two children, stated in her complaint that Srikanth exploited her personal circumstances to gain her confidence. On May 19, 2025, he allegedly visited her residence after asking her to share her location, stating that he was in Warangal on official work. During the visit, he allegedly sexually assaulted her in spite of her resistance.

The complainant stated that Srikanth continued to assault her on multiple occasions in May 2025 and January 2026, both at her residence and at hotels in Hanamkonda and Hyderabad.

He also allegedly threatened the victim that he would post her private photos on social media platforms if she revealed the incident to anyone.

She further alleged that the SI had taken Rs 80,000 from her during his suspension in May 2025. After the revocation of the suspension, he took charge as the SI at the Jammikunta police station.

According to her, Srikanth harassed another woman and paid Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(m) and 351(2) of the BNS.

Following the registration of the case, the accused absconded, said inspector Ranjith.