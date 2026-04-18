Telangana strategic centre for India’s aerospace sector: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Telangana is steadily positioning itself as a strategic centre for India’s future aerospace ambitions by fostering a robust ecosystem anchored in research and development, advanced manufacturing, and certification capabilities, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national conference on “Changing Scenario in Aerospace: R&D, Manufacturing and Certification,” organised by the Aeronautical Society of India in Hyderabad, the minister underscored that leadership in aerospace would depend on how effectively regions grate these three critical pillars.

“Aerospace is no longer confined to manufacturing aircraft and machines. It has become a reflection of a nation’s strategic capability, technological strength and confidence,” Sridhar Babu said.

With aerospace majors like Boeing and Airbus projecting demand for 42,000 new aircraft over the next two decades, Telangana is aiming to capture a share of this growth. Hyderabad, he said, is strengthening its precision engineering capabilities, defence manufacturing base, and MSME network to seize this opportunity.