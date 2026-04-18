TGEJAC protests to press for employee demands

HYDERABAD: State government employees on Friday organised a protest programme at Bheema Bhavan, Tilak Road, during lunch break on Friday as per the statewide call given by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC).

TGEJAC Hyderabad City chairman Katkuri Srikanth and convener Ganduri Venkateshwar led the protests.

Hyderabad city leadership and representatives from various associations, as well as a large number of employees, gazetted officers, teachers, pensioners, and CPS employees participated in this protest and expressed their support for achieving their legitimate demands including announcing the PRC with 51% fitment, implementation of the Employees Health Scheme, release of pending bills, abolishment of Contributory Pension Scheme and implementation of the old pension scheme. They also demanded regularisation of outsourcing employees.