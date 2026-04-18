Tribals across Telangana worst hit by lack of tap water: Survey

HYDERABAD: The SEEEPC Survey report highlights disparities in access to tap water across social groups in Telangana, with Scheduled Tribes (STs) the most affected.

Nearly 20% of households in the state lack access to tap water, but the average masks significant variation across communities.

Among ST households, 29.2% lack tap water access, attributed to remote habitations, difficult terrain and infrastructure gaps.

Scheduled Castes (SCs) also face challenges, with 19.7% of households lacking access, while the figure for Backward Classes (BCs) stands at 20.0%.

In contrast, General Caste households are relatively better placed, with 12.8% lacking access, reflecting better infrastructure access in urban and semi-urban areas.

Experts called for targeted interventions to improve infrastructure in underserved regions, noting that access to water is central to public health and equitable development.