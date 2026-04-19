A headstart for every girl child’s future in Telangana

ADILABAD: In a village where every newborn girl is welcomed not just with smiles but with a promise, Ananthapet in Nirmal district is quietly rewriting what celebration looks like.

Madastu Sunitha, Sarpanch of Ananthapet gram panchayat in Nirmal Rural mandal, introduces a scheme titled ‘Ma Oori Bangaru Talli’ (Our Village’s Golden Daughter), turning the birth of every girl child into a shared celebration for the entire village rather than just a family occasion. Under the initiative, a sum of Rs 5,000 is deposited from her personal funds into a bank account opened in the name of each newborn girl in the village, marking the beginning of both celebration and security.

The scheme goes a step further by encouraging parents to make additional monthly contributions, gradually building a financial cushion that can support the child’s higher education and marriage expenses in the years ahead. What begins as a symbolic gesture at birth evolves into a sustained investment in the girl’s future.

The programme is formally launched on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, with Sunitha depositing Rs 5,000 into a bank account opened in the name of Smruthi, daughter of Kuntala Sravani and Ramchander from the village. The occasion is also marked with a thoughtful gesture, as she presents the family with two sandalwood saplings, blending celebration with a sense of growth and continuity.