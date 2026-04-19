CM Revanth Reddy sees doom for parties aligning with BJP

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made sharp political remarks on alliances with the BJP, cautioning that parties aligning with it may face an uncertain future. He stated that regional parties entering into alliances with the BJP could struggle to sustain themselves in the long run. Referring specifically to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy said their political situation could follow a similar trajectory in the future.

In an informal interaction with reporters in Delhi, he said that leaders such as JD(U) president and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and former Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had suffered due to their alliances with the BJP. He observed that the BJP was currently giving importance to allies like the TDP due to its relatively lower strength in Parliament. However, he cautioned that if the BJP gains more seats in the future, it may sideline its allies.

Meanwhile, he made it clear that even with a two-thirds majority, laws cannot be enacted arbitrarily. “No Prime Minister can behave like a monarch simply because of a majority. Dictatorship will not be accepted in a democracy,” he said.

Citing an example, he noted that in Andhra Pradesh, where the opposition holds only 11 seats, it would still be unacceptable if Chandrababu Naidu were to enact a law declaring himself a king.