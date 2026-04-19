Former minister Harish demands apology from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for comments on Telangana formation

JAGTIAL: Former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday strongly condemned remarks made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, accusing him of hurting the self-respect of Telangana. Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, the BJP MP from Karnataka said that the process of formation of Telangana was worse than the way the British partitioned India and Pakistan.

Along with BRS working president KT Rama Rao and party MLAs, he reviewed the arrangements for the “Praja Ashirwada Sabha” scheduled on the 20th in Jagtial, which will be addressed by party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Speaking to the media, Harish Rao also noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had not yet responded to the issue.

Alleging that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy backed Tejasvi Surya’s comments, Harish Rao questioned the silence of the BJP and Telangana Congress MPs.

He wondered what purpose they served if they failed to react when Telangana’s dignity was undermined, and demanded an unconditional apology from Tejasvi Surya.

Asserting that the BRS would not remain silent on issues affecting Telangana’s pride, Harish Rao also took aim at what he described as a BJP-Congress nexus, saying there was no strong voice defending the state.