Market value of properties in Telangana to be hiked soon: Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has said that the state government is planning to increase the market value of properties. The exercise has already begun, he added, pointing out that the Congress government has not revised property values since assuming power.

In an informal interaction with reporters, the minister said that from April 20, land registrations will be carried out along with their maps. The first such registration will take place in Paleru, he added. He also stated that the government will soon roll out a new revenue policy in the state and assured that complaints regarding assigned lands would be resolved shortly.

On Cabinet expansion, the minister said that discussions are underway and that the exercise will be carried out in a phased manner. Nominated posts will be filled soon, he added noting that elections to ZPTC and MPTCs are likely to be held after the summer.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti instructed officials to expedite work on the development of airports in the state. He also directed them to prepare a master plan for the development of an airport in Adilabad.

On Saturday, the minister, along with Airports Authority of India (AAI) Southern Region Executive Director Raj Kishore and Aviation Director Bharat Reddy, held a review meeting with officials on the development of airports in Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to prepare a feasibility report for developing an airport in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as the Civil Aviation Ministry had stated that the proposed site was not suitable for an airport. He said the foundation stone for the Warangal airport would be laid soon.

He recalled that the state government had acquired and handed over about 953 acres of land to the Central government for this project.