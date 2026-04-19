PM Modi can prove sincerity with fresh women’s quota bill: CM revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: A day after the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill failed to get two-thirds of the votes in Lok Sabha, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded the NDA government to immediately bring a law reserving 33% of the existing Parliament and Assembly seats across India for women.

Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prove his sincerity on women’s quota, the chief minister proposed drafting a new legislation for women’s quota and presenting it before Parliament by Monday.

Recalling that Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed the Centre could modify the bill if granted just one hour, Revanth said: “The bill should ensure that one-third of the current 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, as well as one-third of the seats in Legislative Assemblies, are reserved for women.

If such a bill were introduced, the INDIA bloc would extend its support to it as in 2023. The bill could be passed on Monday and the legislation implemented starting Tuesday itself.”

Revanth: Dialogue essential to build consensus on delimitation

Noting that the Election Commission of India has already collected 2011 Census data and other relevant information, the chief minister pointed out that a delimitation exercise was conducted in 2009 and, based on those figures, it is possible to implement 33% reservation for women by August 15, 2026. With these reservations in place, the policy could be implemented in the 2027 elections in Uttar Pradesh, from where the prime minister was elected, he added.

He also suggested that the Union government conduct an all-party meeting and receive suggestions from all stakeholders on the delimitation of seats in all Assemblies.