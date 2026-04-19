Priyanka praises CM Revanth Reddy for exposing flaws in BJP’s approach to delimitation of constituencies

HYDERABAD: AICC General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi appreciated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for exposing the flaws in the BJP’s approach to the delimitation of constituencies and for offering alternative suggestions, while also making efforts to unite southern states.

On Saturday, the chief minister met Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi. Following the meeting, taking to X, Revanth said, “I congratulated Priyanka Gandhi for her guidance to the party in ensuring opposition unity to defeat the undemocratic constitutional amendment proposed with the intention of disempowering South India, the North-East, and smaller states. Priyanka Gandhi has brilliantly exposed the truth behind the issue and explained how this special session was not meant for the Women’s Bill (which has already been unanimously passed) or women’s empowerment, but was being used as a mask to push an unacceptable delimitation agenda.”

He said that, on behalf of the people of Telangana, he thanked her for her extraordinary efforts in supporting Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in uniting the entire opposition to safeguard the country’s future.

“I found great inspiration in the encouraging and appreciative words of Priyanka Gandhi for my efforts to promote southern unity, not only in highlighting the serious flaws in the BJP-proposed delimitation model but also in providing constructive alternative options,” he added.