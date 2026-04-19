Telangana CM urges Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to set up greenfield steel plant in Bayyaram

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy to establish a greenfield steel plant in Bayyaram.

On Saturday, the chief minister met Kumaraswamy and Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Srinivasa Varma in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the Union ministers on the importance of establishing the plant to address the shortage of steel and environmental concerns. He also requested them to facilitate the setting up of a steel recycling industry in Telangana by utilising scrap from old vehicles.

The chief minister highlighted the prospects of promoting Hyderabad as a central hub for achieving the country’s industrial production targets, citing the availability of advanced technology, existing heavy industries, and favourable conditions for industrial growth.