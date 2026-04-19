Telangana HC gives one week for state govt to file counters in petitions challenging Municipalities Act

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin has granted a final one-week extension to the respondents to file their counter affidavit in a batch of writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Telangana Municipalities Amendment Act, 2026.

The bench granted the time as a “last indulgence” after Assistant Government Pleader C Ravi Kumar sought additional time to submit the counter.

The court was hearing multiple writ petitions seeking a writ of mandamus to declare the Telangana Municipalities Amendment Act, 2026, along with amendments made to the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, as unconstitutional, arbitrary, and void. The petitioners contend that the amendments violate Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India.

A key contention raised by the petitioners is that no prior notice was issued to residents of gram panchayats or municipalities before their proposed merger into newly defined urban core areas under the impugned law.